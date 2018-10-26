Library hosts day of the dead community altar

By Freddy Jimenez

In observance of Dia De Los Muertos, the San Benito Public Library is hosting a community altar to honor the dead.

Upon entering the library, visitors will see some neatly and brightly decorated tables in the form of an altar. On this altar there are sugar skulls, toy skeletons, small guitars, candles, various decorative cloths, small religious statues, and ultimately, pictures and remembrances of the dead.

Being a community altar, the library asks people of the community to bring pictures of their loved ones who have passed away as a way to honor them.

According to Library Director Jerry Salazar, this project is the brain child of Dr. Enriqueta Ramos, a local resident and active library volunteer. She was also responsible for the National Hispanic Heritage Month activities held at the library last month.

“This is a very cultural element in Mexican culture. I think more people are beginning to understand the importance of this, especially because of the movie ‘Coco,’ which explained on the background of the event,” said Ramos.

The library director says this is the second year the altar has been erected and hopes to continue with it for the years to come.

