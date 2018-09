By Tamara Longoria

On Saturday, September 8, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call to respond to a residence located in San Benito in response to a welfare concern on a female, identified as Christina Carrizales, who was missing at the time.

In a press conference, Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio stated a call was placed by Reynaldo Carrizales, the woman’s husband…

