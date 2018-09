By David Lopez

Victory for the San Benito Greyhounds came by way of a defeat of the Victoria West Warriors by a narrow margin of 43-41. The ‘Hounds now stand at 1-1.

Trick hand-offs appear to work excellently for QB Jacob Cavazos, who, in the first quarter, faked a hand-off it to Keith Guajardo (#12) but instead handed the pigskin to Kyler Castilleja (#34), who executed a 38-yard run…

