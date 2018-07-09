Abundiz charged with murder of 2-year-old

It was more than a year ago when Harlingen Police first responded to the death of a two-year-old little girl, but prosecutors finally announced they charged someone in connection with the death. Jorge Abundiz, a 29-year-old Harlingen native, was picked up at his residence early Tuesday morning and indicted on Capital Murder charges.

According to a press release from the HPD, it was April 19, 2017 when officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of South 3rd St. in reference to an unresponsive child. Harlingen Fire Department and EMS personnel arrived on location treated and transported the 2 year old female to Valley Baptist Medical Center for treatment where later that same day the child passed away. According to the family, the child had fallen down a flight of stairs and become unresponsive. The preliminary autopsy report showed the child sustained “blunt force abdominal trauma.”

The case remained open pending the final autopsy report, which was received on January 29, 2018. Based on this new information, Investigators with the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office along with members of the Harlingen Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit and the Organized Crime Unit identified the alleged person responsible for the death of the child as Abundiz. The case was forwarded to the Grand Jury for review and, on June 27, Abundiz was indicted for Capital Murder.

On July 3, the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office received notice from the District Clerk the indictment had been processed; and, the case was assigned to a District Court. As a result, the US Marshals and HPD’s Organized Crime Unit commenced searching for Abundiz. The same day investigators located Abundiz hiding under a bed at his house. Upon arrest, Abundiz was transported directly to Cameron County Jail, and received a bond of $ 1,000,000.00. Abundiz, a registered sex offender, also, faces additional charges for failing to register.