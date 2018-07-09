Abundiz charged with murder of 2-year-old

The case remained open pending the final autopsy report, which was received on January 29, 2018. Based on this new information, Investigators with the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office along with members of the Harlingen Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit and the Organized Crime Unit identified the alleged person responsible for the death of the child as Abundiz. The case was forwarded to the Grand Jury for review and, on June 27, Abundiz was indicted for Capital Murder.
On July 3, the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office received notice from the District Clerk the indictment had been processed; and, the case was assigned to a District Court. As a result, the US Marshals and HPD’s Organized Crime Unit commenced searching for Abundiz. The same day investigators located Abundiz hiding under a bed at his house. Upon arrest, Abundiz was transported directly to Cameron County Jail, and received a bond of $ 1,000,000.00. Abundiz, a registered sex offender, also, faces additional charges for failing to register.
