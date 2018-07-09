Making their voices heard: Hundreds attend ACLU rally to protest immigration laws

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The recent discussion on immigration laws has shifted national attention to the Valley as senators, state representatives, and organizations voiced their opinions on the immigration detention centers.

This past Thursday, the American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Texas, along with several pro-immigrant organizations from around Texas, partnered for a protest rally in front of the federal courthouse in Brownsville.

The rally brought hundreds from Austin, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, as well as major cities from across the country. Titled “Keeping Families Together,” the rally aimed at keeping the conversation about immigrant rights alive in the national arena.

“These are human beings who have gone through serious hardships and separating children from their parents at the border may be the worst of those hardships… it’s just inhumane,” said 25-year-old Raquel Martinez. “That is not what America is about and I came out to the protest to show support for these families and to be on the right side of history.”