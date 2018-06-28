SBHS class of 1998 to hold 20 yr. class reunion

Attention San Benito High School Class of 1998

It’s been 20 years and we’re celebrating! We have planned dinner and dancing at the Oak Hill Event Center July 6th and a fun get together for July 7th. All events will take place locally. If interested in attending our SBHS Class of 1998 20 Year Reunion, please contact Blanca Ordaz on Facebook, by phone at 956.893.0252, or by email at bordaz711@gmail.com. Let’s reunite, reminisce, and make more memories!! Hope to see ya’ll there!

