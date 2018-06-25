Busted: 8-liners inside City home caught

Special to the News

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office conducted a raid on an 8 liner establishment this past Tuesday in San Benito, Texas. The 8 Liner was located just outside of a residential neighborhood off of FM 732 in a converted house. Thirty machines were confiscated, and two arrests were made. Homeland Security Investigations’s White Sands Task Force assisted in the raid.

The District’s Atoorneys office would like to remind everyone within the county that these kinds of events are against the law and will be prosecuted