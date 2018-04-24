«

Apr 24 2018

District announces Pre-K and Kinder registration schedule

The “Spring Roundup” pre-registration for students who will attend full-day Pre-Kindergarten or Kindergarten at San Benito CISD during the upcoming school year will be held on Saturday, April 28, from 8 AM until 12 noon at the San Benito High School library.

Pre-registration will also be held at each elementary campus from Monday, April 30, to Friday, May 4, between 8 AM to 11 AM and 1 to 3:30 PM as well as on Thursday, May 3, from 4:30-6:30 PM.

It is important to note that in order to register for Pre-Kindergarten, the child must be 4 years old by September 1, 2018.

Parents/guardians are asked to bring the following documents:

 

  • birth certificate;
  • social security card;
  • immunization records;
  • parent/guardian’s picture identification card or driver’s license;
  • guardianship letter, if child is not living with parent(s);
  • proof of residence – utility bill (gas, water, or light);
  • notarized letter for residence (if utility bill is under someone else’s name);
  • government assistance documentation (TANF, SNAP, SSI, if applicable); and
  • proof of income (current check stub or current tax return).

 

For additional information, please contact the elementary campus nearest your home.

