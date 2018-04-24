Congratulations, young percussionists!

San Benito CISD Director of Bands Dayri Mendoza proudly announces that the San Benito High School Indoor Percussion Ensemble recently won third place for their performance of “DoorWays” at the Texas Educational Colorguard Association (TECA) State Championships in Laredo, Texas. Throughout the school year, the ensemble also earned top honors at the following TECA competitions throughout South Texas: third place, Rio Hondo; second place, Edinburg; and first place, Valley View.

The award-winning percussion ensemble performs under the direction and guidance of band directors Jorge Mujica, David Jimenez, and Raul Garza.