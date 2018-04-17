District approves incentive program for retirees

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

editor@sbnewspaper.com

At a school board meeting this past week, trustees approved an incentive program that would pay retirees and those planning to resign $2,500 each. According to trustees, the program would not be to push people to retire, but would be for those on the fence about leaving the district.

“Employees would have two weeks to enter their intent to resign or retire.” said Superintendent Dr. Nate Carman. “Administration and certified professionals would be given a $2,500 incentive and non certified employees would be given $500.”

The incentive program is one that many districts have already taken on. The incentive program would be open for enrollment as soon as Monday. Trustees originally had capped entries at 20 employees, but decided to leave it open to anyone who wants to enter.

“This is something that will also help to open up some positions for our new STEAM campus,” said trustee Angel Mendez. “I support this decision 100 percent.”