Bush, Martinez sign with Clark college

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

editor@sbnewspaper.co

Rio Hondo has become known for sending countless athletes to the next level and on Wednesday, they added two more to that list. Quarterback John Tyler Bush, the district MVP, and Center Jake Martinez will both be playing football at Calrke College next year.

“This has been a dream of mine since I started playing football and I just want to continue to make my City and Coaches proud of me,” said Bush. “Hopefully we can continue sending kids to the next level for a long time. Bush plans to study Biology while at Clark. He will transition to slot receiver next year.

Martinez, a three year starter, is expected to fight for playing time in hisfirst year at the next level.

‘I look forward to playing and being the next great lineman out of Rio Hondo,” said Martinez.

Both players were all-district selections.