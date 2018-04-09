Apr 09 2018
Lady Hounds push district record to 8-1 after 11-0 ictory over Weslaco East
By Pete Banda
Managing Editor
With their dominant 11-0 victory over Weslaco East earlier this week, the San Benito Lady Hounds find themselves one game back of district leading Harlingen South with an 8-1 district mark. The lady Hounds will host Rivera on Thursday before the much anticipated rematch with the Lady Hawks next week.
San Benito can still claim a district title and are only a few wins away from clinching another playoff spot.
“We just have to keep pushing forward and hopefully we can catch up for the district title,” said Sarah Garcia.
