Hernandez conquers “Half Ironman” race

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

editor@sbnewspaper.com

Chris Hernandez, a 41-year-old local barber, has long considered himself one of the most fit 40-year-olds in all of San Benito. This weekend he put that moniker to the test as he conquered a grueling half Ironman, or Ironman 70.3, race in Galveston. The “70.3” refers to the total distance in miles covered in the race, consisting of a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride, and a 13.1-mile run. Each distance of the swim, bike, and run segments is half the distance of that segment in an Ironman triathlon.