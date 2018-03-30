City receives favorable audit report, increases reserve funds

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The City recently received the results of their financial audit and got some good news. The most positive thing to glean from the audit was that the City has improved their cash reserves so that they can in fact run for up to 120 days in case of emergency. For years, the City was hovering around the 100 mark for emergency days. While that is a decent number – the minimum acceptable is 90- the 120 mark has always been a goal for Commissioners.

