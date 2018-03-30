What’s the deal with the water plant? Plant No. 2 at least a year away from being used

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

editor@sbnewspaper.com

Many within the community have been wandering about the status of both water plants as of late with questions on operation dates and deadlines.

Since the lawsuit concerning water plant No. 2 was officially settled last year, progress has been made towards getting the new plant operational, though officials say it’s still several months away from being usable. Currently, City Staff are on sight as workers have been assigned to the newer plant where the membrane filtration system is more complicated than that of the 90-year-old plant.

“We used to have the same workers at both plants and that caused them to be overworked,” said City Manager Manuel De La Rosa. “The two plants use completely different systems so it made more sense to have two different crews at each plant.”

