Sales tax up more than 10 percent over last year

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

editor@sbnewspaper.com

According to the Texas Comptroller’s Office, the City of San Benito has seen a major boost in sales tax revenue over the same time frame from last year. With a spike of 10.20 percent, San Benito ranks just behind Harlingen (11.3 percent increase) for the biggest jump from a major City in the County.

In total, San Benito brought in $357,790.99 during this period, good enough for third most in the County. The strong month was enough to pull San Benito out of the small rut the City started the year out with. Despite beginning the year with a loss in sales tax column, San Benito has managed a 1.8 percent increase in sales tax for the entire year to date.

As always, Brownsville and Harlingen took the top two spots on this list.