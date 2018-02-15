«

De Jesus on to D-1 Texas State

by Editor

By Richard Moreno
Special to the NEWS

Hector De Jesus, the three year star offensive lineman for the Greyhounds, has officially signed on to join the Texas State Bobcats football team next year. The signing took place on Thursday and signifies the first division one football agreement for San Benito in over two decades.
“It’s so much excitement and a real dream for me to end up playing at the next level,” said De Jesus. “I will continue working on my craft and my education to make sure I make the most of the opportunity.”
De Jesus will continue at his Offensive Tackle positiona t the next level.

