Ramirez to sign on with UTSA powerlifting team

By PETE BANDA

Managing Editor

Editor@sbnewspaper.com

Leann Ramirez, the senior powerlifter who has broken state records in each of her past two seasons, will be signing her letter of intent to join the powerlifting team at UTSA next year. Ramirez has been recognized as one of the top three lifters in all of Texas since her Sophomore year.

Ramirez, who has also been the schools Cheer Captain for the past two years, says she plans to study Biology in San Antonio and eventually pursue a career as an Orthopedic doctor. She is currently the 12 ranked student in the class of 2018.

Ramirez has three top five finishes at the state meet, including a first place finish last year. Despite her undeniable skill, Ramirez has only been lifting for a hand full of years and could still develop even more before her collegiate career begins.

“Ever since I was a little girl, people would tell me how strong I was and I think I’ve just always a little more strength than girls my age,” said Ramirez. “I didn’t really start lifting weights until I was in middle school and it really became a passion of mine in ninth grade.”

It’s worth noting that in addition to her accomplishments in powerlifting, Ramirez serves as the Captain of the SBHS Cheer team and is a member of Mu Alpha Theta (National Math Honor Society), Rho Kappa (Social Studies Honor Society), and the National Honor Society.

“I hope I continue making my friends and family proud and that my success can make it easier for the next generation of powerlifters to earn scholarships,” added Ramirez. “I have a lot more work to do and I plan to get even better at my next level of competition.”