Boot Camp Scholars Building Higher Expectations

By Xavier De La Fuente

As San Benito CISD is evolving to become a district of choice, so is the Amador R. Rodriguez Boot Camp by offering its’ scholars a rigorous instruction by connecting a trade which is the benchmark to the achievement of the camp’s math instruction in collaboration with the effectiveness and execution of the content by highly effective instructors. One such trade is the construction of picnic tables. Mr. Naphtali Gonzales is the instructor for Principles of Construction and Construction Technology. Mr. Gonzales states that the scholars learn more than construction, “We learn about business skills and community service.” Since 2008, he and his former scholars have worked closely with Cameron County and the City of Brownsville. A collaborative relationship which has been on-going since then.

The camp’s scholars have built the life guard towers for South Padre Island. They’ve donated picnic tables to Cameron County. And just recently, they’ve donated picnic tables to the City of San Benito for the first time to the appreciation of Sal Mendoza, the city’s Parks & Recreation Supervisor. Furthermore, “The facility has been offering our scholars OSHA Safety Courses since 2008. After our scholars have met all standards of the courses, they become OSHA Certified.,” stated Mr. Gonzales. “When given the opportunity, these scholars excel and go beyond my expectations. To be witness to their personal growth from the first time they are admitted into the facility to now is amazing.,” he added.

However before the scholars are ready for the facilities high expectations and rigorous standards, they receive counseling to aid them in peeling off the layers of their personal hardships and make amends to their past mistakes. “It is after that process that we identify their individual talents and strengths but, we also recognize and address their limitations.,” noted Laura Torres, Facility Administrator. Mr. Rolando Guerra, Principal, added, “We promote compassion, respect, appreciation, and the value of individual diversity.”

The scholars are not limited to constructing picnic tables. They make the same kind of wall décor and planters just as well and detailed as what is sold at local hobby and craft stores. They also make wooden gifts for their families to give to during family visitation.

The uniqueness of this facility and what it offers its’ scholars academically and socially would not be possible without the established and continued relationship between Cameron County and San Benito CISD. Plus, the unwavering support of county officials, Dr. Nate Carman, District Superintendent, and Mr. Hector Madrigal, the district’s Academic Services Director. But most importantly, the entire facility’s staff under the leadership of Ms. Laura Torres and Mr. Rolando Guerra.