Rodriguez’ remains returned to family

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

editor@sbnewspaper.com

After spending what seemed like an eternity searching for her, the family of Nahomi Rodriguez is finally gaining some much needed closure. Despite positively identifying Rodriguez as the remains found near Rio Hondo more than nine months ago, the remains were just returned to the family this week.

Shortly after they were found, the remains were sent to the University of North Texas to be examined. They’ve been back in Harlingen for several months while police review the case.

Enedina Sanchez, Rodriguez’ aunt who helped spearhead the search for the teenager, says they expect to bury Rodriguez at Mont Meta Cemetery sometime this week.