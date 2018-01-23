Public hearing scheduled to discuss STEAM Academy

San Benito CISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman and the Board of Trustees are requesting input from the public on a proposal that calls for repurposing Dr. Raul Garza, Jr. Elementary to become the district’s designated Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics Academy, a campus that will target elementary students enrolled in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Trustees are also proposing changes to Landrum Elementary where it would serve as the Landrum Educational Complex for Gateway and Positive Redirection Center students and could possibly house other departments, if deemed appropriate.

District leaders will hold two public hearings to discuss these future plans on:

Wednesday, January 24 at 6:00 PM at Dr. Raul Garza, Jr. Elementary

Thursday, January 25 at 6:00 PM at Landrum Elementary

The public is invited to attend. Board action on the plans being proposed for the 2018-2019 school year is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, February 13.