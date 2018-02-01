On schedule: AEP construction expected to be completed by projected date

In some much needed good news, the construction on the new AEP Regional headquarters in San Benito and Los Fresnos are reportedly on track to be completed by the previously set deadline, in spring of 2018. The $23 million project is expected to give a boost to the local economy as over 100 jobs will be shifted to the San Benito area.

According to Eladio Jaimez, a spokesperson for AEP, there have been no major setbacks to construction and everything has gone “nicely” to this point.

The 87,900 square-foot-facility will be located on 40 acres at the site of the city’s old airport and will represent the largest commercial venture in the city for quite some time.

Under an agreement negotiated between the city and AEP Texas, the city sold the land to the utility company for $1.6 million. In exchange, AEP T will give the city a 12,000 square foot building worth $867,000 on two acres, located Bowie Street and Business 77, as well as $233,000 in cash.

To finish the deal, the San Benito Economic Development Corp., on behalf of AEP Texas, will give the city $500,000 to be used in part to help build the new service center and to create additional jobs in the city.