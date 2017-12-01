Is this THE year? Greyhounds looking for historic win against O’Connor

By PETE BANDA

For the second time in three years, the San Benito Greyhounds are set to play for a Regional championship. After coming away with a hard fought victory over fellow Valley powerhouse McAllen Memorial, the ’Hounds will continue their perfect season in Corpus Christi Friday night when they take on the San Antonio O’Conner Panthers at Buccaneers Stadium. The Panthers, kings of district 28-6A, also boast a perfect 12-0 record this season and are fresh off a 24-point blowout of San Antonio Regan. This is undoubtedly one of the most successful seasons in school history as it stands, but a victory over the Panthers -the 19th ranked team in the state according to MaxPreps- would qualify as the biggest win in over 50 years for San Benito.

There is no doubt the Greyhounds will rely on workhorse running back Tyrone Harper, who has accounted for over 2,000 total yards and 32 touchdowns this season, when they hit the field against O’Connor. Harper has been nothing short of spectacular in the playoffs, rushing for 268 yards and accounting for seven touchdowns in only two games. He will have to turn in another superb performance for the Greyhounds to pull the upset.

“I’m just focused on doing what I can to help the team win,” said Harper. “We want to advance to the next round… we all believe we can win this game.”

O’Connor relies on their quarterback to run the offense as he leads the team in rushing with over 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns to go along with his 1,800 yards and 23 touchdowns passing. Ryan Reza will have his hands filled with Roel Sanchez, who sports the number 15 jersey.

Stopping Sanchez will make this is one of the more competitive games of the State playoffs as San Benito boasts one of the most complete teams in 6A football. Look for Retta to dominate through the air, throwing for 200 yards and three touchdowns. This is one of the most talented teams the Valley has ever seen and should be able to compete with the best the state has to offer. If any Valley team can overcome the size and talent of the third round, it would be these Hounds.

Prediction: San Benito 35 – O’Connor 32