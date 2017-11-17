Ed Downs Elementary given an all clear after gas leak

Special to the NEWS

It proved to be a busy day today because of a nearby gas line break at Ed Downs Elementary around mid-morning. As a result, students and staff were asked to relocate to Dr. Cash Elementary as a precautionary measure.

Both the city and school district’s first responders took swift action to secure and relocate Ed Downs Elementary students and staff. The district’s Transportation Department personnel also came through, promptly dispatching school buses to safely transport the students and staff. Campus leaders and school personnel from both campuses took measures to accommodate the visiting students and provide them with lunch.

“I am so proud of my staff for doing such an outstanding job,” said Ed Downs Principal Manuela Lopez. “I am also very grateful to Dr. Cash Elementary Principal Dilia Cornett and her staff for accommodating us. I also want to thank the district’s Transportation Department for dispatching buses to our school so quickly and law enforcement and first responders for stepping in to assist us today.”

Lopez also expressed sincere appreciation to all of the Ed Downs Elementary parents who arrived throughout the remainder of the school day to pick up their children at Dr. Cash Elementary.

Today marked the last day of school before the Thanksgiving holiday break. In keeping with the spirit of Thanksgiving, it was teamwork at its finest with staff from both campuses sharing a meal.

Fire officials earlier gave an “all clear” earlier today and staff returned to campus.