Falcons looking for 3rd round win

By PETE BANDA

Managing Editor

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The Los Fresnos Falcons won their fifth straight game last week, shocking San Antonio Southwest in a 47-35 shootout. Now, the Falcons will be looking for their first Regional championship when they take on perennial 6A powerhouse Lake Travis on Friday. The Cavaliers, standing at 10-2, are currently ranked number 15 in the state by MaxPreps and are favored by more than two touchdowns by Dave Campbell’s High School Football Program. If the Falcons have taught us anything this season, this will be far from a blowout.

Quarterback Charles Chapa is coming off a five-touchdown performance against Southwest and will have to replicate that if the Falcons want a victory. Look for Los Fresnos to fight hard until the final whistle as their season comes to an end..

Prediction: Los Fresnos 13 – Lake Travis 35