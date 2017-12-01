New County animal shelter holds grand opening: Facility more than doubles capacity of former shelter

Special to the NEWS

After a committed investment of $ 1.3 million towards the construction of a new animal shelter in

May of 2016, the Cameron County Commissioners’ Court, in conjunction with the Cameron County

Department of Health and Human Services, is pleased to announce the grand opening of the new Cameron County Animal Shelter in San Benito. A ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the event was held this past Wednesday, November 29, at the new facility located at 26981 FM 5 10.

“We are pleased to announce that the new Cameron County Animal Shelter is ready for operation,” stated County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr. “On behalf of myself and the Cameron County Commissioners, we are committed to improving the animal control services in our county and we are proud of the work everyone put into making this facility a reality.”

The new Cameron County Animal Shelter is a 5,121 square feet facility and features 24 canine kennels, 18 small cages for pups/cats as well 10 quarantine kennels for canines and 6 for felines. These features more than double the capacity of the previous shelter. In addition, the shelter is equipped to be enclosed with a heating system to help protect the animals from outside elements if need be.

With the increase in space and equipment, the Cameron County Animal Shelter will be able to increase the Environmental Health Program capabilities and capacities of its anima l control services. In addition to significantly improving the experience of our four-legged friends while at the shelter, the Cameron

County Department of Health and Human Services will continue its work on enhancing the Animal Adoption Program. According to a statement from the Commissioner’s Court office, it is the goal of the department to encourage potential adopters to consider looking for their new “best friend” at the Cameron County Animal Shelter.

The new Cameron County Animal Shelter will replace the existing Cameron County Animal Control Facility, which first opened on December 17, 1990 by the Cameron County Commissioners’ Court as an approved “Rabies Control Facility.” The original intent of the facility was to allow the Animal

Control Program the ability to protect the public health of Cameron County residents through the isolation and quarantine of animals involved in bite incidents as mandated by Texas statute. Over time, this facility served as a rabies quarantine and impediment facility housed with only 10 canine kennels and 18 pup/cat kennels.