Two dead after early morning crash

Police Chief Michael Galvan has confirmed an early morning crash claimed the lives of two while sending another to the hospital. According to Galvan, a call came in at approximately 2 a.m. on Friday morning. A 2015 Nissan Sentra lost control of the wheel while traveling near FM 510 and flipped over several times. Police are not sure what caused the crash.

One individual was pronounced dead at the scene while another succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

A third passenger is still in critical condition. Police would not release the victims names, but did confirm the victim still in the hospital was a female.