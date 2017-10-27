San Benito High School Belles host dance clinic

The San Benito High School Belles – the “Pride of San Benito” – recently hosted a dance clinic for students in Pre-Kindergarten through the eighth grade. Participants learned trendy kick and dance routines that they performed for family and friends at the conclusion of the clinic.

Each participant received a certificate, and two dancers from each age group also received either a “Miss High Kick” award for displaying proper kick technique or a “Pizzazz” award for displaying a lively and high-powered performance.

The select honorees are, from left, 4-6 age group: “Pizzazz” dancer Mia Aguilar and “Miss High Kick” Reanna De La Garza; 10-13 age group: “Miss High Kick” Zicalali Cuesta and “Pizzazz” dancer Ylani Cantu; and 7-9 age group: “Pizzazz” dancer Joselyn Badillo and “Miss High Kick” Madison Leal. The Belles pictures alongside the honorees are, from left, Chloey Rodriguez, Elizabeth Rosenbaum, Andrea Rodriguez, and Kayla Medellin.

According to Isabel De La Cruz, Belles Sponsor, over 100 participants enjoyed the fun-filled and high-paced dance clinic. She proudly indicated that the SBHS Belles as well as “future” Belles are already looking forward to next year’s clinic.