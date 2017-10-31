District plans town hall meetings

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

editor@sbnewspaper.com

In continuing with their practice of transparency and availability, the San Benito CISD will be hosting two separate town hall meetings in the coming weeks. According to a statement from SBCISD Director of Public relations Celia Longoria, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman and the San Benito CISD Board of Trustees will hold two Town Hall meetings. The first one (for country school audiences) is scheduled for Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 6:30 PM at Riverside Middle School and the second one (for city school audiences) is scheduled for Monday, November 13, 2017 at 6:30 PM at San Benito High School. The district added that the reason for the meetings is to “provide participants with details about the district’s future projects/plans and allow for community feedback on these and other projects.”

The announcement of the meetings comes just a few weeks after the City of San Benito held their first town hall meeting and about a month since Carman took over as Superintendent.

School Board President Michael Vargas stated, “We know that working together with our parents, students, staff, and community, will be better off in the years ahead. Our goal is to meet with individuals in a more relaxed and casual settings.”

The district has been embracing transparency over the last few months and coupled with the introduction of their fraud hotline and their constant broadcasting of public meetings online, it is easy to see why many in the community are happy with the direction of the school board.

“I’m happy with the steps I’ve seen them take,” said 32-year-old father of two Emilio Rodriguez. “I would like to see the City embrace things the way this school district does. I feel like the school always goes the extra mile to make sure us parents know exactly what is going on.”