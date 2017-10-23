SBHS teacher earns HESTEC Teacher of the Year Award

Ricardo Ramirez, a Science teacher at San Benito High School, received the Hispanic Engineering Science and Technology (HESTEC) Teacher of the Year Award during the recent HESTEC Educator Day Reception at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley – Edinburg.

Ramirez was nominated by San Benito High School (SBHS) Principal Henry Sanchez and GEAR UP Coordinator Patricia Sandoval.

Ramirez has been a SBHS teacher for the past nine years; he teaches Advanced Placement (AP) Biology, AP Physics, and AP Environmental Science. He has had the highest Core AP passing rate at the school for the past two years in AP Biology.

In 2015, Ramirez obtained his Master of Science degree at The University of Texas – Pan American under the partnership of San Benito CISD, GEAR UP and the Texas Graduate Center. Since that time, he has served as a Texas A&M University – Kingsville/SBCISD dual enrollment Biology teacher.

Ramirez supports SBCISD and GEAR UP STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) initiatives by following and creating classroom labs from the College Board and various universities.

Most notably, Ramirez is passionate about providing equitable opportunities for all types of learners in his classroom; they are twenty-first century learners that are literate across all platforms and devices. One way that he ensures this is through allowing his students to utilize iPads because they not only provide accessibility for all types of learners but also utilize a mobile learning platform that provides access to a greater ecosystem of apps including Apple, Google, and Microsoft.