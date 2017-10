San Benito native Hope Cantu has been reportedly missing since September 16, according to the the national Center for Missing and Exploited children.

Cantu is reportedly 5’3 and weighs 202 pounds. Her ears and nose are pierced.

If you have seen Hope Cantu or now her whereabouts contact the San Benito Police Department at 956-361-3880 or 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST)

Hope Cantu is described as:

Hispanic Female

Brown Hair

Brown Eyes

5’3″

202 lbs.