Retta, Harper lead Hounds past Falcons

By Brandon Marquez

Special to the NEWS

The Spread offense was executed to perfection this past Friday night as Head Coach Dan Gomez and his Mighty San Benito Greyhounds exploded for 43 points and a 10 point victory over the Los Fresnos Falcons. While both teams have been preparing heavily for this week, the first against fellow District opponents, it was San Benito that proved to be the more prepared team, weathering a late comeback attempt to stay undefeated on the season.

Both teams started relatively slow, exchanging scores in the first quarter. However, the Greyhounds superior talent began to show in the second quarter as they scored 15 unanswered points before the Falcons tacked on a field goal right before halftime.

Down 22-10, the Falcons came out of the halftime break with a vengeance.

Needing a momentum shift after coming up short on 4th down at the Greyhound 2 yard line, the Falcons looked to defense and special teams. First, the Los Fresnos defense forced a safety by tackling Retta in the endzone, then the Falcons special teams returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, bringing the score to within three points, with San Benito leading 22-19.

With the Falcons gaining momentum, Coach Gomez knew it was time to feed the beast – and Harper was ready to eat. The senior running back responded with a pounding sequence of runs, getting back into the end zone with a 3 yard TD. Still, the Falcons would not go away. With great field position, Los Fresno put themselves back into the game with a quick score of their own, heading into the fourth quarter trailing 26-29 .

With the Greyhounds needing a big stop late in the 4th quarter, stepping up was superstar Ryan Reza, who totaled three sacks on the night.

With only two minutes left, and a three point lead, Reta and his O-Line needed to pound out the clock and put the game away. AS the final few second ticked off, Retta put the game away with a dazzling 11-yard-touchdown run to make the final score 43-33.

“I was just hoping he held on to the ball and he ended up punching it in for a score,’ said Gomez. “We have great players and they all stepped up in this game to get us that win.”

San Benito is set to travel to Weslaco for a match up with the Weslaco East Wildcats on Friday.