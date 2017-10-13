SBCISD implementing “fraud hotline”

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

editor@sbnewspaper.com

At regular board meeting this past week, San Benito CISD board of Trustees voted to continue their wave of transparency by introducing a “fraud hotline” for employees. According to Board President Michael Vargas, the hotline is designed to create an anonymous outlet for anyone to report wrongdoing by another employee or staff member.

“For us, this represents taking transparency to the next level and making sure we keep any kind of corruption out of the district,” said Vargas. “If someone in any department witnesses something that they think is not right or unethical, they can call an anonymous hotline to report it.”

All reports will go to an outside agency, known as lighthouse agency, who specializes in these kind of hotlines for different agencies.

