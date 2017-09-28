Lira tabbed as new leader of Lady Hounds

Denise Lira has been selected to lead the Lady Hounds softball team. Lira has a Master’s degree in education with emphasis in Sports Management and brings 13 years of experience at the collegiate level after working at Concordia University as the head softball coach, the University of the Incarnate Word as the first assistant softball coach and at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor as the first assistant softball coach.

Athletic Director Dan Gomez said, “We are excited to have Coach Lira join our Greyhound family and are looking forward to the great things she’ll be able to accomplish for our Athletics Department and our Lady Greyhounds.

Lira is just as excited and looks forward to her career in San Benito.

“I am very honored to continue to lead a strong competitive high school softball program. I am eager to get started working with the team and assist in creating strong student-athletes for the future,” Lira said. “It’s a very exciting time to be a Greyhound and to be a part of a very supportive community. I am truly grateful for this opportunity!”

Below are some of Lira’s career highlights:

Concordia University

21 ASC All-Academic Players

24 ASC All-Academic Players

Overall record of 77-41

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

American Southwest Conference, 2010 West Division Coaching Staff of the Year

National Fastpitch Coaches Association, 2008 West Region Coaching Staff of the Year

Assisted first team in school history to compete in the NCAA Regional Tournament, 2008

Assisted in coaching a Central Texas All-Star Team helping them to compete against the USA Olympics.

She has been serving at the University of Incarnate Word as a Kinesiology Adjunct Professor since 2015.