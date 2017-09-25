San Benito to sell V.I.P. parking spots for future games

Message for Season Ticket Holders

Current season ticket holders are eligible to secure one VIP (home side) parking space at a cost of $35 for the 2017-18 varsity football season. Season ticket holders can obtain VIP parking permits at the Bobby Morrow Stadium ticket booth beginning Tuesday, Sept. 26 through Thursday, Sept. 28 from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM. If there are any VIP parking slots left, they will be offered to the general public starting Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 AM. There are only 100 spaces available. For more information please call the Athletics Department at 956-361-6587.