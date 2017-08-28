District staff to assist displaced families

Special to the NEWS

San Benito CISD stands ready and is prepared to assist students and families that have been displaced due to Hurricane Harvey. Students in grades Pre-K to 12th that have relocated to the San Benito area are being encouraged to register to continue their public education.

The Family and Community Engagement Department staff will assess students and families that may be eligible for federal educational provisions under the McKinney Vento Homeless Education Act.

San Benito CISD will expedite and facilitate a seamless transition for displaced students and provide community outreach referrals for their families.

For more information on the federal McKinney Vento Homeless Act, please contact the district’s Homeless Liaison, Luis Gonzales, Jr., Coordinator for Family and Community Engagement, at (956) 361-6310 or via email at lgonzales@sbcisd.net or visit the district office located at 355 E. Stenger Street in San Benito.