City to discuss hosting “Resaca City Musical Festival”

The City of San Benito has called for a Special City Meeting to discuss, among other things, the possibility of hosting a Resaca City Music Festival on October 21, 2017. The festival would have no connection to the cancelled Conjunto Festival or the Narcisco Martinez Cultural Arts Center.

According to an agenda posted on the city’s website, commissioners will possibly take action on approving the music festival as well as authorizing the City to sell alcohol at the festival and seek sponsors for the event. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 29 at 5:30 p.m.

At the meeting, the City Manager is also expected to fill the position of Fire Chief after removing the title from former chief Raul Zuniga.