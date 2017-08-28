Police identify pair killed in Brownsville crash

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

editor@sbnewspaper.com

Two people were pronounced dead after a tragic car crash in Brownsville this past Monday. Authorities were later able to identify those two as a father and daughter from San Benito and Harlingen respectively. Santiago Zarate, 84, of San Benito, and Maria del Carmen Mares, 59, of Harlingen were reportedly pinned between two vehicles after initially getting out of their vehicle to secure a car they were towing back home from the Brownsville area. The two were pronounced dead at the scene by Cameron County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Linda Salazar.

According to Brownville police, the accident happened on the 2500 block of the frontage road. It is believed Zarate was helping to tow the car when the tow rope snapped. The two got out of their Ford Expedition to reconnect the car when a truck turned into the left lane of the frontage to try and merge onto the expressway. The driver of the truck smashed into the car and the victims, pinning their bodies in between the two vehicles.

Brownsville Police will investigate the crash before handing the case over to the Cameron County District Attorney’s office. No charges had been filed as of press time on Thursday.