Culture Shock: Museum delays could lead to legal action

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

editor@sbnewspaper.com

After months of building and promoting of the new Cultural Heritage Museum, the City now finds themselves in a peculiar position. Several delays by Jones Construction have caused the project to fall two to three weeks behind schedule. Initially slated to be completed by the end of August, a spokesperson for the construction company noted they are now cutting it extremely close to the date when the project must be finished.

At a City Commission meeting this past week, Museum project architect Meg Jorn noted diligent efforts on both the City’s and her firm’s part to bring the construction schedule back on track.

“The masonry veneer is in progress,” Jorn said. “The metal roof deck and single ply roof have been installed, as have the windows and the mechanical HVAC duct work is installed and the electrical conduit. They estimate the brick veneer will be completed this month. Final finishes of the walls, carpet and bathrooms are expected to be finished the week of Sept. 15, which is close to the required finish date,” she added.

Jorn added construction managers have already vowed to start working overtime hours.

After the update from Jorn, City Manager Manuel De La Rose decided to table the issue and talk about their decisions in executive session. City Commissioners returned to open session and voted to authorize City staff to issue a letter to Jones Construction of the perils of non-compliance, basically reminding the firm of their contractual obligations to finish the project by the agreed upon timeline.

According to City Spokesperson Martha McClain, if the project is not completed by Sept. 28, the City would be prepared to take legal action against the construction company.

