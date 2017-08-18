San Benito man killed in Kentucky crash

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

editor@sbnewspaper.com

A San Benito native died this past Monday after a major tractor-trailer crash in Kentucky. Ruben Omar Jimenez, a 28-year-old who was living in Kentucky at the time, was reportedly struck just before 5 in the morning on I-75 in Rockcastle County.

According to reports, it is not clear why, but Jimenez was in the middle of the road at the time of the accident. An autopsy was ordered for Jimenez, and it is believed there may have been alcohol involved for Jimenez only, not the driver.

The case remains an ongoing investigation so no other details were given.

It is unclear when the man moved from San Benito to Kentucky, but numerous attempts to contact family members were unsuccesful as of press time.