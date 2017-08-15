DPS Offers Increased Reward, Seeks Leads in 1988 Rio Hondo murder

Special to the NEWS

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking for the public’s help in solving the 1988 murder of Michael Flores, and an increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before next month’s featured case is announced. (All cases on the Texas Rangers’ Unsolved Homicides website routinely offer a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.)

On Sept. 26, 1988, Flores was found dead inside his bedroom in the 200 block of Forrest Street in Rio Hondo. At approximately 9:30 p.m. that night, the 15-year-old returned home from band practice, went to his bedroom and began listening to the radio. Occupants of the home reported that they heard a gunshot, went to investigate and found the teenager is his bedroom slumped over with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the investigation, the fatal gunshot was fired from outside of the house.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous.

Individuals also can submit information through the Texas Ranger Cold Case website or by contacting us at 1-800-346-3243 (DPS Missing Persons Hotline).

The DPS Texas Rangers’ Unsolved Homicides website provides information on more than 75 cases in an effort to help garner public interest in unsolved or “cold cases.” Texas Crime Stoppers offers rewards (funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division and administered by DPS) of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for any Rangers cold case listed on the website. For more information, visit the Texas Ranger cold case website at: http://www.dps.texas.gov/TexasRangers/UnsolvedHomicides/index.htm

As part of a DPS public awareness program, one case from the Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation (Cold Case) Program is featured each month in an effort to generate new investigative leads and bring attention to these cold cases. The Texas Crime Stoppers reward is increased up to $6,000 for the featured case in hopes that the higher reward money will generate additional tips. The higher reward amount will only be paid if the tip is submitted before the next case is featured.

The Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program was created to assist Texas law enforcement agencies investigating unsolved murders or violent serial crimes. Since there is no statute of limitations for the offense of murder, investigators pursue these cases to a successful resolution or until no viable leads remain.