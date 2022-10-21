Librarians inspired at fall media fair

Special to the NEWS

EDINBURG—The Region One Education Service Center (ESC) Library Services and Instructional Resources Cooperative welcomed over 200 librarians, educators and school personnel to the 2022 Fall Media Fair, held on Friday, October 14 at the Region One ESC Conference Center.

The Fall Media Fair hosted various presentations, which focused on library best practices, technology optimization and how to support student preparation for state exams.

This year, keynote speaker and Regional Teacher of the Year Amy Marquez established a tone of community and resourcefulness with her presentation, Building a Culture of Literacy. Marquez discussed the importance of promoting literacy among students, resource maximization and skill development.

“It’s so important for librarians to have the opportunity to network and grow,” Marquez said. “Professional growth is vital to reenergizing educators and supporting student success.”

The Library Services and Instructional Resources Cooperative also provided attendees with opportunities to engage with new library tools and technologies, including LEGO Education and the BBC micro:bit.

“The information and techniques that librarians obtain from their peers and educational resources are invaluable,” said Vilia Garcia, Coordinator for the Library Services and Instructional Resources Cooperative.

