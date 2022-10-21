’Hounds set for undefeated clash with Cardinals

By PETE BANDA

Special to the NEWS

With another dominant win in the books, the San Benito Greyhounds will be carrying an undefeated record into their highly anticipated Battle of the Arroyo rivalry game this Friday, Oct. 21 in Harlingen. Their seventh victory of the season, a 49-3 blowout of the Rivera Raiders, was a perfect tune-up for the red-hot’ Hounds as they prepare for what will undoubtedly be their toughest task of the season.

While San Benito stumbled out of the gate against the 2-5 Raiders by turning the ball over on downs on their first drive, the team quickly gained their footing and never looked back. Again leaning on their unstoppable rushing attack, Fabian Garcia punched in a pair of highlight-worthy 20-yard touchdowns before the first quarter ended.

The Greyhound defense allowed no momentum for Rivera as they accounted for two three-and-outs and an interception on Rivera’s first three drives. The Raiders were so demoralized, a 41-yard field goal that cut the Greyhound lead to 28-3 was the highlight of their night. By the end of the first half, San Benito held a commanding 35-3 lead with four rushing touchdowns and one punt return for a score.

The Greyhounds capped off their impressive night in the third quarter as the defense forced two more turnovers while keeping the Raiders from passing midfield, power back Aaron Garza added his third touchdown of the night early in the quarter while quarterback Aaron Corona punched in the final score of the game as the third quarter ended.

The two-headed rushing attack of Garcia and Garza ended the night with a combined 24 carries for 233 yards and five touchdowns while the San Benito defense racked up five sacks and three takeaways. The Greyhounds have now won their last four games by a combined score of 177-10.

