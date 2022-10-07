Treviño voted as RHISD superintendent finalist

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the NEWS

RIO HONDO–Interim RI-ISD Superintendent Raul Treviño was voted the lone finalist for the Superintendent position by the Board of Trustees last Wednesday.

By law, the district must wait for a 21-day period before hiring Treviño as Superintendent.

According to Board President Jaime Lopez, although there were multiple inquiries, only three total candidates applied for the position.

The other two candidates were Lisa Leal, a central office district employee, and David Aguirre, the Zachary Taylor Elementary Principal at Mercedes ISD.

“Treviño had the most experience,” Lopez said. “He was the only candidate with years of Assistant Superintendent experience, which the other two candidates did not have.”

Lopez said he has been with the board for four years and has overseen two superintendent searches, first when Ismael Garcia retired in June 2020 followed by Roger Ellis this year.

After Rio Hondo ISD’s previous Superintendent Roger Ellis announced his retirement in May, Treviño became Interim Superintendent in early July, when Ellis took medical leave until the end of August.

“The board voted to make Mr. Treviño interim through Ellis’s final days,” said Lopez.

Furthermore, Lopez said the process of searching for a Superintendent “can be very costly” although he was unable to provide any actual figures.

Want the story in its entirety? Pick up a copy of the San Benito News, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!