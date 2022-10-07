L.I. inaugurates two community parks

By RAY QUIROGA

LOS INDIOS – Sitting along Rio Grande River, hugging the Texas-Mexico Border, the quiet and quaint river community of Los Indios of around 1,000 residents has been making noticeable strides toward improving the quality of life for its citizens.

In more recent years, the city has established its own small police force, attracted a Stripes Convenient Store and gas station along Military Hwy. 281 and Paseo Real headed toward the highly trafficked Los Indios

International Bridge and as of last Friday, Sept. 30, inaugurated two of its parks, with the help of Texas Parks and Wildlife and Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation grant funds. These efforts, said Los Indios Mayor, Jaime

Gonzalez are by design, adding that he, along with the city’s aldermen and administration, have made it a point to improve the community’s infrastructure and bring quality of life projects to the small community.

Now on his second term as mayor, Gonzalez was front and center, along with follow aldermen, city and county leaders, city administrators and state and federal congressional delegates as the city held ceremonial ribbon cuttings for the new Los Indios Veterans Park located on Del Rio Drive within a subdivision and the improved Rene Sanchez Memorial Park on Heywood St. further down Military Hwy. 281.

The Veterans Park project consisted of installing approximately 13,200 square feet of concrete trail, six outdoor fitness exercise equipment platforms, six pavilions, a basketball court, landscape and irrigation Improvements, and other subsidiary items, according to project description published by the “Construction Journal” in early December of 2020.

