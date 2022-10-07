Region One distributes child ID kits

Special to the NEWS

The Region One Education Service Center is serving as a distribution site for National Child Identification packets made available by Texas Senate Bill (SB) 2158. SB 2158 requires the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to provide inkless, in-home fingerprint and DNA identification kits for all school districts and open-enrollment charter school systems.

Region One area school systems, which span an eight-county area of South Texas, will receive kits for every student in grades K-8.

Region One ESC received an allocation of the identification kits from TEA for dissemination to the school systems within the region. School districts throughout the state will receive kits from their designated regional education service center.

According to the National Child Identification website, the identification kit initiative was designed to reduce the number of missing children by providing parents and guardians with a tool to record the physical characteristics and fingerprints of their children.

The kit is to be kept at home and, if ever needed, will assist law enforcement agencies with vital information to assist their efforts in locating the missing child.

