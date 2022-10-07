Free cybersecurity summit on tap

Special to the NEWS

The Region One Education Service Center (ESC) Division of Technology Solutions is hosting its sixth annual Cybersecurity Summit October 20 from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. at the Region One ESC Conference Center, located at 1800 W. Schunior St. The free conference connects educators, administrators, directors, and IT professionals who are responsible for ensuring their organizations are safe and secure.

The theme for the 2022 Cybersecurity Summit is “Secure Our Region.” The event will provide numerous cybersecurity learning opportunities through five course tracks, including Security Controls Track, Administrative Track, Security Operations Track, and Hack Track. Each sequence delivers educational content that informs participants about many ways of protecting school data systems from cyberattacks. Additionally, lunch and door prizes will be provided to attendees.

“School districts must be vigilant against malicious activity; if our networks are not secured, we open ourselves up to data breaches,” said Daniel Ramirez, Region One ESC Information Security Officer. “Securing our networks and learning about new threats is key to ensuring we are not victims of the next cyber incident. The Cybersecurity Summit offers the opportunity to learn what steps we must take to protect students, staff, and the valuable information stored in our networks.”

This year, the summit is introducing a new track: Cybersecurity for Educators. The Cybersecurity for Educations Track intends to provide educators with the resources and tools to promote interest in cybersecurity, computer science and robotics among students. The initiative will also explore methods and resources to teach cybersecurity and other related topics. Participants are eligible to receive up to six CPEs for their attendance.

