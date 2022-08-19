District, police respond to alleged threat

Special to the NEWS According to a press released issued by the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, Berta Cabaza Middle School campus administrators immediately contacted the San Benito CISD Police Department in response to a verbal report of a threatening message having been posted on social media.

Following District emergency management protocols, District and city police officers promptly responded to and addressed this isolated incident. Berta Cabaza Middle School students and staff were safe at all times, the press released sated and classes continued as scheduled without any disruption to instruction while safety protocols were followed.

The statement went on to read that under the direction of San Benito CISD’s Interim Superintendent of Schools Theresa Servellon, the District also took the following actions:

• Drafted communication to notify Berta Cabaza Middle School families; • Held a morning assembly for Berta Cabaza Middle School students, reinforcing the importance of safety, reporting, and interactions on social media; and • Increased routine patrols of San Benito CISD’s campuses and facilities.

As a proactive measure, the District continues to monitor internal reporting systems and social media platforms for messaging related to the incident. The District’s Safety Coordinator, Rene Flores, is working with campus and district administration to reinforce safety protocols.

San Benito CISD is committed to providing a safe, inviting, and nurturing environment for our students, staff, and visitors, according to the statement. “We take incidents that can have an impact on our stakeholders’ safety and security seriously,” read the statement which concluded by adding, “Please direct all media inquiries to:

Isabel González, Director of Public Relations for San Benito CISD E-mail: icgonzalez@sbcisd.net Phone: 956-276-6030.”