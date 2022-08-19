Servellon named district’s lone superintendent finalist

Special to the NEWS

On Thursday (8-18-22) evening, the San Benito CISD Board of Trustees voted to name Theresa Servellon as the lone finalist to become San Benito CISD’s next Superintendent of Schools.

“The lone finalist named exemplifies the qualities needed in our District. We sought someone with good moral character, student-focused and innovative leadership, and high expectations for student outcomes,” said Board President Ramiro M. Moreno.

“Our guiding principle for the decision we made this evening is to continue providing a safe, nurturing, and learning-conducive environment for our students, staff, and families. It was essential to name an individual that will provide our staff the support they need in order to serve our students in the most effective manner possible,” Moreno added.

Texas law requires a 21-day waiting period before Servellon can be officially named superintendent and begin employment as the District’s next top leader. She is now serving as the District’s Interim Superintendent.