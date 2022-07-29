Surgical Tech student explores new reality

Special to the NEWS

As the health care field introduces the latest advancements in medical technologies, Texas State Technical College implements similar resources to prepare its students for real-world careers. One of these students is San Benito’s own Abigail Rafael.

The Surgical Technology program at TSTC’s Harlingen campus recently introduced a new PeriopSim surgical simulator to be used by students during lab sessions.

The software was developed by medical professionals to ensure that learners understand everything from instrumentation to safe procedures prior to entering an operating room.

Anna San Pedro, a Surgical Technology instructor at TSTC’s Harlingen campus, said the new immersive technology will help students.

“The PeriopSim offers instrument and procedural lessons in various surgical specialties such as cardiothoracic, general surgery, neurosurgery, OB-GYN and orthopedic,” San Pedro said.

Marissa Gonzales, a clinic coordinator in TSTC’s Surgical Technology program, said the new technology will take the students’ virtual reality capabilities to a new level.

“The simulator engages the students and gives them the confidence they need,” Gonzales said. “This preparation will contribute to the anticipation of the surgeon’s needs.”

Want the story in its entirety? Pick up a copy of the San Benito News, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!